Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit invites applications for four-year programmes

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has invited applications for its four-year undergraduate programmes to be offered from new academic year.

The programmes will be offered in areas that include Sanskrit Vedanta, Sanskrit Vyakarana, Sanskrit Nyaya, Sanskrit Sahithya, Sanskrit General, Music, Dance-Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattom, English, Malayalam, Hindi, History, Philosophy, and Social Work (BSW). Students can choose minor programmes in Arabic and Urudu besides the above programmes, according to a communication on Wednesday.

The aspirants can opt for either a three-year undergraduate degree or earn a four-year ‘honours’ degree after completing four years of study. They can also choose ‘honours with research’ degree in programmes that focusses on research. Besides, the main campus of the university in Kalady near here, the four-year programmes will be available at its six regional centres, it said.

The last date for submitting the applications online is June 7.