HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sree Narayana Guru Open University’s ‘Samanvaya’ initiative aims to empower inmates of Kannur Central Jail in Kerala through education

Under the programme, the university offers free undergraduate and postgraduate courses to the inmates, providing a path for continued studies

December 12, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
The university will cover all expenses, including study materials (file)

The university will cover all expenses, including study materials (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) has launched the Samanvaya education programme at the Kannur Central Jail aimed at providing educational opportunities for prison inmates. The State-level inauguration of the project was conducted by Kadannappally Ramachandran, MLA, in Kannur on Monday (December 11) evening.

Under the programme, the university offers free undergraduate and postgraduate courses to the inmates, providing a path for continued studies. Twelve “students” from the jail have already enrolled, initiating studies in English, History, and BBA for undergraduate courses, and MCom for postgraduation.

P.M. Mubarak Pasha, the Vice-Chancellor of SNGOU, said the programme’s primary goal is transforming prisoners into “knowledgeable and philanthropic individuals” through scientific education.

The university will cover all expenses for the students, including study materials. The courses are designed to provide inmates with the same academic facilities available to other students, with a focus on rehabilitation, he said.

In addition to the Samanvaya programme, jail inmates are participating in Literacy Mission classes and pursuing 4th, 7th, 10th, and Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination classes. Some are also engaged in various courses from IGNOU, Kannur University, and Calicut University. Notably, an inmate is pursuing LLB online as a regular course from the jail.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.