Sree Narayana Guru Open University signs MoUs with KILA, ASAP

February 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) on Tuesday.

The MoU with KILA is for academic activities in the field of decentralisation of power and the institute will become a centre of the university. People’s representatives, local government officials and research students interested in this field of study will be the beneficiaries of this joint venture.

The academic curriculum offered to people’s representatives by KILA, the SNGOU and Digital University in 2022 was much noted and this MoU proposes a more intensive form of this model.

Skill development

The MoU with ASAP envisages to form guidelines for the development and training of skill development programmes of the university. The two institutions are aiming for a new chapter in resource mobilisation and utilisation. While the university will take care of the academic part of the skill development programmes, ASAP will handle the training. These two institutions have already joined hands for Darpanam, an educational empowerment project being implemented by the Kasaragod district panchayat.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, SNGOU Vice-Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha, KILA Director General Joy Ilamon, ASAP Kerala Chief Executive Officer Usha Titus, SNGOU Pro Vice-Chancellor S.V Sudhir and Registrar Dimpy V. Divakaran were present on the occasion.