November 19, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KALPETTA

The police arrested Babu, 58, in connection with the death of his wife Ammini, 55, at Sasimala near Pulpally in Wayanad on Saturday. The woman was found dead in her house by her son Biju in the early hours of Friday. The police said the woman sustained head injuries after she was beaten up by her husband, who was in an inebriated state. The police, quoting neighbours, said the incident followed a quarrel between the two.