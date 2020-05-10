Kerala

Special train takes migrant workers from Kannur to U.P.

As many as 1,140 migrant workers stranded in different parts of the district began their journey back home to Uttar Pradesh in a special train that left Kannur at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The workers were taken to the railway station in 38 KSRTC buses. Each 50-seater bus carried 30 people.

The workers were allowed to return home after medical check-ups. The authorities also provided the workers with food for their journey. The train is expected to reach Lucknow by Tuesday afternoon.

Two batches of 1,140 migrant workers each from the district returned to Bihar last Sunday and to Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Around 450 workers from Kannur left for Madhya Pradesh after boarding a train from Kozhikode last Wednesday.

