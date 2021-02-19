Kerala

Sops for IT, non-IT firms in IT Parks

The government has issued an order clarifying the sops announced for IT and IT-enabled service companies and non IT firms to help them tide over the pandemic-induced crisis.

IT and ITeS companies occupying 25,000 sq ft of office space in government IT parks will get exemption in rentals for up to 10,000 sq ft for the period from April to June 2020. The rental on the remaining space will be eligible for the moratorium announced in April 2020.

Non-IT institutions and shops occupying up to 10,000 sq ft of office space in IT parks will get a waiver on the rental from July to December 2020. The new relief schemes would be over and above the proposals in the revival package announced in April 2020, the order said.

