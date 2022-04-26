Slap UAPA on RSS worker’s killers: BJP

‘Probe PFI activities centred on mosques’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas has demanded that Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be slapped on the accused in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan’s murder.

He said here on Tuesday that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was misusing places of worship. There should be an investigation into the PFI activities centred on mosques.

He said the first Imam of the Sanghuvarathodu mosque was an accused in the Sanjit murder case, and the second Imam was an accused in the Sreenivasan murder case. “Muslims should come forward to boycott these people,” he said.

Serious lapses

Mr. Krishnadas accused the police of serious lapses in connection with Sreenivasan’s murder. He said that the police prepared the ground for the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to attack by withdrawing the police pickets at Melamuri and in front of the BJP office.

According to him, actors of terror have increased in Kerala when they have reduced in Kashmir.

Connection with CPI(M)

Mr. Krishnadas also alleged that the accused in Sreenivasan’s murder had connection with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. “Many of the accused were Students Federation of India (SFI) workers,” he said.

He also blamed the Congress for helping the Popular Front of India. He said Shafi Parambil, Congress MLA of Palakkad, had not visited the house of Sreenivasan.