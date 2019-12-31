Six killed in separate accidents in Alappuzha

Six persons were killed in four different accidents in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old youth was killed in an accident involving a tipper lorry and motorcycle near Muhamma grama panchayat office. The deceased was identified as Rince, of Puthanangadi near Muhamma.

In another accident, a student pursuing law in Bengaluru was killed after his two-wheeler hit a KSRTC bus on NH 66 near Thuravoor.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Ajith, 25, of Coimbatore.

A 75-year-old woman was killed when a car hit her at Mariyapuram, near Edathua. The police said the deceased was identified as Sicily, of Pacha. The victim was going to a nearby church.

Car-bus collision

In yet another incident in the evening, three members of a family from Kollam were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus, near Cheppad, on NH 66.

The deceased have been identified as Kochukunju, 68, of Perumpuzha, Kollam, his wife Laila Beevi, 65, and their son Surail, 40.

Their relative Jamaludheen, who suffered injuries, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, the police said.