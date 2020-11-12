Sivasankar remanded to custody, order on bail application on Nov 17

The bail application of M. Sivasankar, the principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, was posted for orders on November 17 by a trial court here on Thursday.

The accused was remanded by the court on the day.

As the case came up for hearing, S. V. Raju, the Additional Solicitor General of India, submitted that the money found in the bank lockers of Swapna Suresh was the kickbacks meant for Sivasankar. Representing the Enforcecement Directorate, Mr. Raju said the agency initially thought that the money was proceeds of the crime of gold smuggling through diplomatic channel. The agency said it arrived at such a conclusion after being misled by the accused.

However, investigations revealed that the money was part of the commission for the LIFE Mission housing project meant for Mr. Sivasankar. The agency submitted evidences, which it said collected during the investigation, in a sealed cover to the court.

Appearing for the accused, senior lawyer B. Raman Pillai and S. Rajeev argued that there was nothing on record to prove the allegations against Sivasankar. There were only wague and imaginary allegations against the accused and the investigation agency was moving ahead with some intentions to target someone in the case.

After the day-long argument, Kauser Edappagath, the Principal District and Sessions Judge considering the case, also directed that Sivasankar shall be given Ayurveda treatment for his backache.