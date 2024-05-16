GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT formed to nab accused in child abduction case in Kasaragod

Published - May 16, 2024 11:16 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team (SIT), formed under Deputy Inspector General (North Zone) Thomson Jose and District Police Chief P. Bijoy, has intensified search for the suspect who reportedly abducted a 10-year-old girl from her home at Padanakkad in Kasaragod on May 15 (Wednesday) and robbed of her gold ornaments.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. The suspect reportedly entered the house through the front door left open by the girl’s grandfather and abandoned her one kilometer away. A medical report later confirmed the child had been sexually assaulted. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kanhangad district hospital.

A 20-member team, led by DySPs Latish, C.K. Sunilkumar and P. Balakrishnan Nair, circle inspector M.P. Azad, sub inspectors Akhil and M.T.P. Saifuddin, and police personnel from the SP squad, conducted a search in the coastal limits of the Hozdurg police station.

Suspicious individuals were detained for questioning, resulting in seven arrests. District Police Chief P. Bijoy revisited the incident site on May 16 (Thursday). Surveillance has been intensified along all possible escape routes.

