Kerala

Shutters of dams in district raised

A scene from Palayam on Monday as heavy rain lashed the city. IMD has issued orange alert in the southern districts.   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

The shutters of the Aruvikkara dam, Peppara dam, and the Neyyar dam in the district were raised further on Monday following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

By Monday evening, the third, fourth and fifth shutters of the Aruvikkara dam, which is managed by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), were raised by a total of 280 cm, the district administration said.

Peppara dam

Four shutters of the Peppara dam were raised by a total of 30 cm on Monday. The shutters will be raised by another 20 cm by 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The four shutters of the Neyyar dam, which is managed by the Irrigation Department, were raised by a total of 240 cm by evening, the administration said.

The district had received widespread rainfall on Monday and was put on orange alert.

Weather forecasts indicated a reduction in rainfall from Tuesday.


