GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SFI accuses police of halting probe into CUK student’s death

May 02, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has accused the police of halting investigation into the death of Ruby Patel, a 27-year-old research scholar from Odisha, at the Central University of Kerala (CUK).

The SFI leadership lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister seeking probe by another agency into the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

Ruby’s sister has lodged a separate complaint with the Kerala State Youth Commission, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in the ongoing investigation and the apparent inaction on the part of the police.

The body of the student was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on April 2. The Bekal police had registered a case and recorded the statements of fellow students. However, the SFI contended that even a month after the incident, the police inquiry had not made much progress.

The family of the deceased had raised suspicion regarding the nature of the death.

Reports suggest that despite repeated requests from the family, the police are yet to provide a copy of the post-mortem report. Furthermore, the time of Ruby’s death remains unclear.

According to statements given by fellow students to the police, the stress caused by academic challenges may have led to Ruby’s death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.