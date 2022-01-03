Sexual assault case: Woman actor writes to CM

She seeks probe into revelations by Dileep’s friend

The woman actor, who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused in February 2017, has reportedly sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing her concerns over the latest turn of events in the case involving actor Dileep.

The actor has sought a further probe into the case following the revelations by filmmaker Balachandrakumar, who had claimed that he had seen ‘Pulsar’ Suni, one of the accused in the case, at the residence of Mr. Dileep in Alvua.

He had stated that Anoop, Mr. Dileep’s brother, had introduced him to Suni in December 2016. Mr. Balachandrakumar had alleged that Mr. Dileep had got a copy of the video on the sexual assault of the woman actor even before it was produced before the court.

Prosecutor’s resignation

The woman actor has also expressed her anguish over the resignation of V.N. Anilkumar, Special Public Prosecutor, who had put in his papers when the trial in the case was under way at the Additional Special Sessions Court here.

Mr. Anilkumar had sought to resign from the post citing the uncongenial atmosphere in the Additional Special Sessions Court. Earlier, A. Sureshan had resigned from the post following the Kerala High Court’s dismissal of a plea by the survivor for changing Honey Verghese, judge of the Sessions Court.

The woman actor’s request comes close on the heels of the decision by the prosecution to seek a further probe into the case in the wake of the revelations made by Mr. Balachandrakumar, who was a close friend of Mr. Dileep. It had filed a petition before the sessions court seeking a further probe into the case on December 29.