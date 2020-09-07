Several Left leaders, Kerala CM, Ministers under observation after Thomas Isaac tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was under observation, and due for an antigen test after his cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health Minister K. K. Shylaja and Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan were also under observation. They had attended a State Secretariat meeting of the CPI(M) on Friday alongside Mr. Isaac and Mr. Vijayan.

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who chaired the meeting has gone into quarantine. So has Polit bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai.

As many as 16 senior leaders had attended the party State secretariat meeting. Most were above the age of 60. They were under observation, and the district medical authorities would test them for infection soon.

Law Minister A. K. Balan did not attend because of official engagements. Mr. Isaac has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.