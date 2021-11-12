Several district on orange alert

Several southern and central districts are on orange alert over the weekend for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthaouram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert on Saturday. All other districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are on orange alert. The remaining districts are on yellow alert. As per the latest forecasts, many districts can expect rainfall till Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday as strong winds are expected along the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.