Kerala

Seven more cases in State

Four from Kasaragod; one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad

Kerala reported seven more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, six of which are either expatriates or people who have returned to Kerala from other parts of the country. One is suspected to have contracted through contact.

Four cases were reported from Kasaragod and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

All four cases in Kasaragod are people who returned to Kerala from Maharashtra. The positive case in Palakkad had returned from Chennai, while the person in Malappuram had returned from Kuwait the other day. The case in Wayanad is believed to have contracted the disease through contact with a known/unknown source of infection.

489 recovered

Of the 519 cases reported so far by the State, 489 have recovered. At present, 27 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State. Three deaths also registered.

A total of 1,307 expatriates had returned to Kerala in this past week, of whom, 650 persons are in home quarantine, 641are in quarantine in COVID care centres and 16 persons in isolation in hospitals. Pregnant women amongst the expatriates who have returned number 229.

Under surveillance

In various districts, the government has kept a total of 27,986 persons under surveillance, of whom, except for 441 persons who are in isolation wards in hospitals, the rest are in home quarantine.

The government has tested samples from 37,858 persons so far, of which 37,098 have returned a negative result.

Of the 3,842 sentinel surveillance samples tested so far, 3,791 have been negative.

The State has 34 hotspots, with the latest inclusion, Nenmeni in Wayanad.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 9:22:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seven-more-cases-in-state/article31560089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY