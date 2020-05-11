Seven more cases in State

Kerala reported seven more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, six of which are either expatriates or people who have returned to Kerala from other parts of the country. One is suspected to have contracted through contact.

Four cases were reported from Kasaragod and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

All four cases in Kasaragod are people who returned to Kerala from Maharashtra. The positive case in Palakkad had returned from Chennai, while the person in Malappuram had returned from Kuwait the other day. The case in Wayanad is believed to have contracted the disease through contact with a known/unknown source of infection.

489 recovered

Of the 519 cases reported so far by the State, 489 have recovered. At present, 27 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State. Three deaths also registered.

A total of 1,307 expatriates had returned to Kerala in this past week, of whom, 650 persons are in home quarantine, 641are in quarantine in COVID care centres and 16 persons in isolation in hospitals. Pregnant women amongst the expatriates who have returned number 229.

Under surveillance

In various districts, the government has kept a total of 27,986 persons under surveillance, of whom, except for 441 persons who are in isolation wards in hospitals, the rest are in home quarantine.

The government has tested samples from 37,858 persons so far, of which 37,098 have returned a negative result.

Of the 3,842 sentinel surveillance samples tested so far, 3,791 have been negative.

The State has 34 hotspots, with the latest inclusion, Nenmeni in Wayanad.