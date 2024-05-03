GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven children adopted from child welfare council in Kerala on a single day

Six babies have been adopted by couples from the State itself, while one will grow up in Tamil Nadu

May 03, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Seven children made the journey from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare here to the homes of their adoptive parents on Friday. This is the first time in the council’s history that seven children were given for adoption on a single day.

Seven couples, along with their families, reached the council’s adoption centre on Friday to provide a new life to Nargis, Vaishnav, Shilpa, Sraddha, Jonathan, Lakshya, and Vikas.

The children who were growing up at the council after being left in its Ammathottil electronic cradle were handed over to the couples by council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi after the completion of adoption proceedings. Some whimpered in the arms of their new parents, while others were not bothered by the change.

While one child will journey to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, six have been adopted by couples from the State itself – one in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, and one in Kozhikode. The couples are in the medical profession, academics, police, and business.

Seventy-six children have been adopted from the council in the past 14 months. They include 12 who have flown abroad.

