Seminar to commemorate Pookkottur battle

The Thoolika Samskarika Sahithi will organise a seminar to observe the 98th anniversary of the Battle of Pookkottur fought between the British and the Mapilas of Malabar.

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani will inaugurate the seminar at Pookkottur near here on Tuesday morning. Historian K.K.N. Kurup, Chandrika Editor C.P. Saidalavi, orators T.K. Hamza, Abdussamad Pookkottur and Faizal Elettil will speak.

A book titled “Charitram Thilakkunna Pookkottur” will be released at the function.