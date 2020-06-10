Section 144 invoked in 6 panchayats in Thrissur

Owing to the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thrissur, the District Collector has declared six panchayats as containment zones by invoking Section 144.
Avanur, Adat, Thrikkur, Vadakkekadu, Porathissery, and Cherpu are the panchayats where Section 144 has been declared. People should venture out only in emergency cases. Gatherings of more than three persons are prohibited in these panchayats.
People should strictly maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between one another. Shops should not admit more than three persons at a time. Shops selling essential commodities can remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People from other States cannot be employed for work. Door-to-door sale also has been banned.
Section 144 was invoked against the backdrop of even health workers getting infected.
