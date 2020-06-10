Kerala

Section 144 invoked in 6 panchayats in Thrissur

Owing to the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thrissur, the District Collector has declared six panchayats as containment zones by invoking Section 144.

Avanur, Adat, Thrikkur, Vadakkekadu, Porathissery, and Cherpu are the panchayats where Section 144 has been declared. People should venture out only in emergency cases. Gatherings of more than three persons are prohibited in these panchayats.

People should strictly maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between one another. Shops should not admit more than three persons at a time. Shops selling essential commodities can remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People from other States cannot be employed for work. Door-to-door sale also has been banned.

Section 144 was invoked against the backdrop of even health workers getting infected.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 12:31:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/section-144-invoked-in-6-panchayats-in-thrissur/article31791370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY