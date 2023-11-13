Second ship carrying crane docks at Vizhinjam port 

November 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second Chinese vessel carrying a ship-to-shore crane docked at the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Monday. The vessel Zhen Hua 29, which was awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to berth at the port, received the Central nod by noon.

Soon after the permission was granted, the tugs stationed at the port moved to the receiving point off the coast of Vizhinjam and brought the ship to the dock. The ship could be docked at the port in around one hour. The ship, along with crew and technicians, arrived here on November 9. The entire proceedings were held in the presence of two emigration officers. It will take at least two days to unload the giant rail-mounted quay crane.

The vessel is expected to depart for the Mundra port in Gujarat by November 17 with the remaining consignment having four yard cranes, according to the Adani Group sources. Last time, the State had to write to the Centre to get clearance for the ship and crew to come ashore.

The third project cargo vessel is expected to arrive here on November 25th, while the fourth one is expected on December 15. Four ships would arrive during the January to March period. The port developer had placed an order for a total of eight quay cranes and 24 yard cranes required for the port operation.