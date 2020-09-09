SDPI activist murder | Three BJP activists arrested

They are the main BJP activists in Kannur area and the police believe that the trio received information related to the murder.

Police have remanded in custody three people in connection with the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist Syed Mohammad Salahuddin.

The deceased Salahuddin was the seventh accused in the murder case of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Shyamaprasad and was out on bail. He was waylaid by the assailants, who dashed to his car and hacked him with sharp weapons in front of his sisters when he got down to inquire.

Police investigating the cases arrested three BJP activists on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder. They are the main BJP activists in the area and the police believe that the trio received information related to the murder.

However, the police are yet to confirm any direct involvement of the detainees in the murder. Meanwhile, the car believed to have been driven by the assailants was found.

The Ritz car, which was taken on rent and used during the time of murder to escape was found abandoned at the rubber estate on Namboothiri Hill. The car belongs to a native of Kolayat.

It is concluded that the killers who got on the bike left the bike after the murder and escaped in the car and then abandoned the car. Salahuddin's body was taken to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram for post-mortem. It will be cremated in the evening. Meanwhile, the coronavirus (COVID-19) test of Salahuddin's was found to be positive.