Schools to reopen on June 3 with Pravesanotsavam

May 04, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Schools in the State will reopen after the summer vacations on June 3 with Pravesanotsavam (a formal function welcoming children to school). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed officials to complete all arrangements ahead of school reopening in a time-bound manner.

At a high-level meeting to discuss the arrangements for the start of the new academic session, the Chief Minister said safety should be ensured in schools. Maintenance of schools should be completed and fitness certificate ensured for all school buildings.

Schools and their surroundings should be cleaned up. Clean drinking water should be ensured. Unused vehicles dumped on school premises should be removed. Unused furniture and other equipment should be removed or stored in a special room.

Trees precariously positioned on school campuses, boards, and hoardings should be removed. Electric posts and lines that pose a danger on the campuses or on the way to schools should be removed. Fitness of school buses and other vehicles transporting students to schools should be inspected and certificate issued.

For tribal students

Mentor teachers appointed to provide education to tribal students in their own language should be present on school reopening day. Tribal promoters should ensure that all children from tribal communities reach schools. Campaigns for clean and green schools should be organised. Uniform, textbooks, and midday meals should be ensured.

Use and sale of intoxicants must not take place near schools. Excise and police departments should inspect shops regularly. District-level ‘janajagratha samitis’ should meet at regular intervals to review steps to check drug and substance abuse, Mr. Vijayan said.

Anti-drug awareness

Awareness and enforcement activities will be strengthened. The new textbooks create awareness of the harmful effects of drug abuse. Students, teachers, and parents should cooperate to make school campuses drug-free. Anti-drug awareness classes would be organised with parent participation.

A children’s parliament should be held on June 26, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. On October 2, Samvad Sadassu will be conducted with public participation in areas where children live. On November 1, the Chief Minister’s anti-narcotic message will reach homes. On November 14, a special Children’s Day assembly will be held. An anti-narcotic seminar will be held on December 10, and on January 30, class sabhas will be convened to review this year’s activities.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, and Minister for Law P. Rajeeve and officials attended the meeting.