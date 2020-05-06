Schools to be disinfected

Schools in the district are getting ready to welcome students in the new academic year. All government schools under the district panchayat will get a facelift before they reopen. Classrooms and school campuses will be disinfected.

School premises will be spruced up before the onset of monsoon. The clean-up and disinfection are being taken up considering the possibility of communicable diseases.

Petty maintenance and clean-up will be completed this month itself. An amount of ₹5 crore has been set aside for this in the district panchayat’s Plan.

Colour code

Government high schools, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools, will be painted, repaired, disinfected and cleaned up through the school parent-teacher association. Painting will be done in the colour code directed by the panchayat.

In schools with less that 500 students across lower and upper primary, high school, higher secondary, and vocational sections, a maximum amount of ₹5 lakh has been sanctioned. In schools where the total strength is 1,000, a maximum of ₹ 6 lakh, and in institutions where more than 1,000 children study, ₹7 lakh is being sanctioned.

All work will be completed before school reopening. Furniture to the tune of ₹1 crore has been made available through SIDCO this year.

Library improvement programmes have also begun. Books for ₹10,000 will be provided to each school.