HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School celebrates Mohammed Rafi, Premchand

August 01, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kottakkal Aboobacker (left) and Faisal Kanmanam leading a programme on Mohammed Rafi and Premchand at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, on Monday.

Kottakkal Aboobacker (left) and Faisal Kanmanam leading a programme on Mohammed Rafi and Premchand at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kalpakanchery celebrated two Hindustani legends in a unique way on Monday. The students stood in awe when they learned in depth about music legend Mohammed Rafi and literary legend Premchand.

Monday, July 31, marked the 43rd death anniversary of Mohammed Rafi, popularly known as Rafi Saab, and 143rd birthday of Premchand, a pioneer of Hindi and Urdu social fiction.

Kottakkal Aboobacker, whose life in Mumbai made him fall in love with Rafi and his voice, and Mapilapattu lyricist Faisal Kanmanam took the children through the musical life of Rafi that mesmerised the world.

“Rafi Saab’s was a voice that continues to mesmerize the world even 43 years after he is gone. He was a singer with incomparable range and voice. A lot of people say that his voice was God’s,” said Mr. Kanmanam.

As the children turned curious to Mr. Kanmanam’s description, Mr. Aboobacker rendered some of the evergreen hit songs of Rafi. They included “Anese Uske Aaye Bahaar”, “Kya Hua Tera Wada”, “Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa”, “Mujhe Ishq Hai Tujhi Se”, “Gulabi Ankhen”, and “Badi Dur Se Aaye hai Pyar Ka”.

Mr. Aboobacker’s knowledge of Urdu did justice to the pronunciation of the songs. Between each song, Mr. Kanmanam described different aspects of Rafi’s life.

Interestingly, Rafi and Premchand had deep knowledge of Hindi, Urdu, and Parsi.

Samir Mir, a student from Bengal, delivered the Premchand commemoration.

Writer Jamal Kochangadi inaugurated the programme held under the joint banner of Hindu and Urdu Clubs. Parent Teacher Association president A.P. Mustafa presided over the function.

Headmistress P. Sini presented a cash prize to Prabin Prakash, who won the third prize in the Pyari Urdu quiz competition. Staff secretary C. Abdul Hameed welcomed the gathering, and Radhika M.P. proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.