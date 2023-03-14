HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC judge not to attend Kannur varsity event; KSU welcomes decision

March 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court judge C. Ramasubramanian will not participate in a function to be organised by the Department of Law, School of Legal studies, at Kannur University on March 16. The department had invited the judge to open the National Moot Court Competition at the university.

But the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) had taken strong exception to the invitation extended to Justice Ramasubramanian, who was hearing the case on the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Tuesday.

Subsequently, KSU State vice president P. Muhammad Shammas had written to the Chief Justice of India, bringing to his attention the acceptance of the invitation by Justice Ramasubramanian.

However, the judge, who heard the case on Tuesday, told the court that he had agreed to participate in the event without realising that the appeal was under his consideration. He said that he had informed the varsity that he would not attend the function.

Meanwhile, the bench comprising Justice Ramasubramanian and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has adjourned the case to April 13.

On the judge’s statement , Mr. Shammas said that it clarified the doubt that there was an attempt by some sections to confuse even the Supreme Court judge. He described the judge’s decision as exemplary.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.