Satheesan objects to Lok Ayukta verdict on Bindu

Leader of the Opposition sees a ‘clear case of nepotism’ against Minister

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday criticised the verdict of the Lok Ayukta giving a clean chit to R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, in a case related to the alleged misuse of power and nepotism in the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr. Satheesan wondered how the Minister could be given a clean chit after she violated clause 10 in the Kannur University Act by writing a letter to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, saying that the search committee for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor should be disbanded. She had also violated the provision that a person aged above 60 years should not be made the Vice Chancellor, he said in a communication.

‘Why the letter?’

Recalling the Lok Ayukta’s position that the Minister’s letter to the Chancellor need not be considered as a recommendation, Mr. Satheesan asked whether such a letter was written to enquire about the health of the Governor. The Minister’s intervention was a clear case of nepotism and violation of the relevant provisions under the law, he said.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the Governor and the Minister had erred in the re-appointment of Prof. Ravindran. “What is the relevance of the law promulgated by the Assembly, if the rules can be subverted blatantly?” he asked.

Mr. Satheesan said that Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had petitioned the Lok Ayukta against the Minister after consulting with the Opposition parties. “We will not permit anyone to corner him in this issue following the Lok Ayukta’s verdict,” he said.