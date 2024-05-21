GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s professional theatre fete from May 25

Two plays will be staged on each day of the festival from May 25 to May 29

Published - May 21, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Professional Theatre Festival -2023 organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will begin at K.T. Mohammed Theatre here on May 25.

Two plays — at 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. — will be staged on each day of the festival from May 25 to May 29. Actor and writer V.K. Sreeraman will inaugurate the festival at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday. Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty will preside over the function. In all, 10 plays will be staged during the festival.

The plays

Oozham by Nadham Communications, Valluvanad, (10.30. a.m.) and Kuchelan by Aksharakala, Thiruvananthapuram, (6 p.m.) will be performed on the first day of the festival. Chandrika Vasantham by Deva Communications, Kayamkulam, (10.30 a.m.) and Indiayude Navodhanam by Gandhi Bhavan Theatre, Kollam, ( 6 p.m.) will be staged on May 26. On the third day of the festival, Parannuyaranoru Chiraku by Sankeerthana, Kozhikode, (10.30 a.m. ) and Manikarnika by Souparnika, Thiruvananthapuram, (6 p.m.) will be staged. Randu Divasam by Saradhi, Ambalappuzha, (10.30 a.m.) and Vanavarudeyum Veenavarudeyum Edam by Akshara Creations, Thiruvananthapuram, (6.p.m) will be staged on the fourth day. On the final day of the festival, Santham by Amala Communications, Kanjirappally, (10.30 a.m.) and Sishtam by Kazcha Communications, Vadakara, (6 p.m.) will be staged.

The plays for the festival were selected by a jury chaired by theatre and film person Benny P. Nayarambalam. Theatre persons Sajitha Madathil and Shinil Vadakara were members and Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali was member secretary of the jury.

Entry to the festival is free. The Akademi will organise a book festival in connection with the theatre festival.

