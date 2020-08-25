Sakthan vegetable market reopened

Token system introduced for vehicles bringing vegetables

The Sakthan vegetable market, which was closed after a few headload workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, was reopened on Monday with conditions.

A meeting of traders associations convened by Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen and Government Chief Whip K. Rajan, had earlier formulated instructions and regulations for running the market.

“A list of 950 traders and workers, who were tested negative for the virus, has already been prepared. They have been given identity cards. Shops have been given numbers. Shops with odd numbers will open on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and those with even numbers will open on the remaining days. Sunday will be a holiday for the market,” said District Collector S. Shanavas.

There will be only one entrance to the market. The identity cards of workers at shops with odd and even numbers will have different colours. The 250-odd headload workers in the market will work in two shifts.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police V.K. Raju has been deployed for monitoring safety measures.

There will be strict restrictions for retail traders. Only 100 people will be allowed in the market at a time. Not more than three persons will be allowed in a shop. Token system will be implemented to disinfect vehicles bringing vegetables to the market. Considering Onam sales, there will be separate areas for sale of plantain.

Only the vegetable market will be opened in the first phase. The others will be opened after reviewing the situation.