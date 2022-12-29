Sabarimala temple to reopen today

December 29, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After a three-days long break following the 41-day long Mandalam season, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will reopen on Friday in connection with the Makaravilakku festival.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple will reopen at 5 p.m while the devotees will be permitted to the hilltop from December 31 morning onwards. The Makaravilakku festival falls on January 14.

While the first half witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees, the Board now counts on a further surge in the daily footfalls and are making the arrangements accordingly.

The Petta Thullal ceremony at Erumely falls on January 11 while the procession of holy jewels of the main deity from Pandalamn will start the next day. The temple will close on January 20.

Health dept. checks

Meanwhile, the Health department on Thursday issued directives with regard to improving the basic facilities for the workers operating the incinerator at Sannidhanam. The instructions were given to the work contractor after inspecting the site and the units where workers’ have been accommodated.

During the inspection, it was found that the workers were housed at the site without having access to basic facilities. Based on this, the contractor was asked to immediately shift the quarters and kitchen of the workers to a better place and provide gloves and gumboots as required for the safety of the workers.