Sabarimala temple reopens for Makaravilakku festival

December 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here on Saturday reopened for the Makaravilakku festival

Melasanthi (head priest) P.N. Mahesh Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m in the presence of the Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu. This was followed by the opening of the Malikappuram Devi temple

A large number of pilgrims, especially from the neighbouring States, made their way to the temple through Pampa and via Pullumedu from the morning itself. The Ayyappa Temple was closed after the Mandalam pilgrimage season on December 27.

Meanwhile, the virtual queue booking for the Makaravilakku festival has been closed after reaching the limit. However, pilgrims can do spot bookings at Nilakkal. The spot booking limit is 10,000 per day.

From December 30 to January 12, the daily virtual queue booking limit is 80,000 while on January 13, the limit is fixed at 70,000. In a bid to check the heavy rush on the hillock, the ceiling has been brought down further to 50,000 on January 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, a 1,800 - member strong led by the Palakkad District police Chief R.Anand on Saturday took charge of the security at Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswom too has made elaborate arrangement to accommodate the devotees ascending the hillock.

In view of the low water level in the Pampa and the presence of coliform bacteria in the water body, the Pathanamthitta District Collector has directed the Kakkad KSEB Dam Safety Division to open the Kullar Dam. Accordingly, 20,000 cubic meters of water will be released to the Pampa every day till January 19. With this, water level at Pampa Triveni will rise by five centimetres, informed the authorities.