January 22, 2024 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiyathura police on Sunday arrested a Russian national at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on charge of possessing a satellite phone. According to the police, the accused, identified as Kaido Kaarma, 51, from the town of Istra in Moscow region, did not possess the Union government’s permission to possess a satellite phone.