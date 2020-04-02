Russian, French nationals to be flown out on April 4

The Russian and French governments have stepped in to evacuate their nationals stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu following the ban on international flights to contain COVID-19 by operating chartered flights to Moscow and Paris on Saturday.

The 210 Russians stranded here will be evacuated by a Ural Airline flight to Moscow from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport at 2 p.m.

The stranded Russians have been asked to report at Uday Suites, Shanghumughom, at 7 a.m. on April 4 for completing the formalities and they will be later taken in groups to the international airport, Honorary Consul of Russia Ratheesh C. Nair said.

Flight from Kochi

Air India is operating a flight from the Cochin international airport to Paris to evacuate 151 French nationals, including 15 persons stranded in Tamil Nadu. The flight will leave Kochi at 8 a.m.

The Russian consulate, French embassy, and Kerala Tourism are coordinating the arrangements.

“Only asymptomatic and those kept in quarantine for 14 days will be allowed to proceed to the airport,” a tourism official said.

The Russian and French nationals are among the 709 foreign tourists from 83 nations stranded in Kerala.