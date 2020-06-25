RTC to run inter-district relay buses from today

The hourly inter-district super deluxe relay services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for long-distance passengers will commence on Friday. For the time being, the services will be operated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur-Thiruvananthapuram sector in view of the night curfew in force due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Schedule

The services from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur will be at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. From Thrissur, the services to Thiruvananthapuram will commence at 4.40 a.m., 5.40 a.m., 6.40 a.m., 7.40 a.m., 8.40 a.m., 9.40 a.m., 10.40 a.m., 11. 40 a.m., 12.40 p.m. and 1.40 p.m.

Passengers can travel up to Thrissur on super deluxe buses in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kollam-Alappuzha, Alappuzha-Ernakulam, and Ernakulam-Thrissur sectors. In both directions, one will have to board four relay buses. The buses will stop only at designated stops of super deluxe buses.

Immediate connection services are promised to the travellers at Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. Online reservation will be available for these services, but individual tickets will have to be taken if one goes beyond two districts.

Sanitised buses

The KSRTC will make available sanitised buses and the crew will wear gloves and masks. As per the COVID-19 protocol, the inter-district services of the KSRTC and private stage carriers are restricted to the adjacent district.