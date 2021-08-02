RSS worker found dead in school

A 65-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in his uniform was found dead at Vivekananda Vidya Niketan near Muthalam in Mukkom on Monday. The police identified the dead man as P. Sankaranunni. They also registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Alleging obscurity in the incident, a group of local Youth Democratic Federation of India workers sought a detailed police investigation against the local RSS leadership and the school management. It was strange that the body was found hanging in the school, they said.

