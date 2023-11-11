Row over TDB notice announcing the 81st temple entry proclamation anniversary

November 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) notice suggesting that the Temple Entry Proclamation on November 12, 1936, was a royal bequest of the then ruler of the erstwhile princely State, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, has drawn strident social criticism.

After a bitter social struggle over a decade, the revolutionary proclamation allowed backward caste people to enter Hindu temples.

The TDB issued the controversial notice suggesting otherwise and “ignoring” the historic struggle spearheaded by Congress leaders T. K. Madhavan and “Periyar” E. V. Ramaswamy, among others.

The notice issued by B. Madhusoodhanan Nair, director of the TDB’s Cultural and Archaeological Wing, drew censure for the “cringing and sycophantic tone” in which it described the late king and his descendants, terming the latter “queens”.

The TDB notice also suggested that the right to enter temples was bestowed on the people by the ruler of the colonial regime and, hence, a royal grant.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the TDB for the “paean of praise” that attempted to eclipse the historic non-violent movement against untouchability and caste discrimination that compelled the colonial government to open the doors of Hindu temples to the oppressed masses.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan admitted the board administration had mistakenly struck a revanchist view of history. He promised action against the editor and publisher of the notice.

Devaswom Board Minister K. Radhakrishnan said the scourge of caste discrimination and feudalism remained as a toxic residue in the minds of a few. “It would not go anytime soon”, he added.