Row over Mukesh call takes a political twist

Rebuked schoolboy says anyone would have responded angrily to his pestering calls

The controversy over actor-MLA M. Mukesh’s angry telephonic reply to a Class 10 schoolboy from Ottappalam took a political turn on Monday with the boy being shifted to CPI(M) local committee office soon after Congress MP V.K. Sreekandan paid him a visit.

The boy said there was nothing wrong in Mr. Mukesh’s behavioir. The CPI (M) has offered to buy a smartphone to the boy’s friend for whom he called the actor.

The boy from Meetna, Ottappalam, called Mr. Mukesh six times last week when the actor was attending an online meeting. Irritated by the boy’s persistent buzzes, the actor shouted at him saying that the friend who made him call should be slapped. When the boy said he did not know the name of Ottapalam MLA, Mr. Mukesh scolded him further saying that he should be caned for his ignorance.

The boy recorded the conversation and shared it to his friend. Soon social media was abuzz with a large section blasting the actor for his “callous, irresponsible behaviour with a schoolboy”. Mr. Mukesh alleged that the boy had been used by some others with political intent to tarnish him and to trap him.

The boy was found to be the son of a CPI(M) worker from Ottappalam. “I have no problem with the actor. Neither do I have any complaint. Anyone would have reacted angrily after being pestered so many times,” the boy told mediapersons on Monday.

He said he had called Mr. Mukesh, who is the MLA of Kollam, to seek his help to get a smart-phone for his friend. He said he recorded the conversation to share it with his friend.

CPI(M) leaders of Ottapalam said that it was a non-issue and that it was settled as the boy himself admitted that he had provoked the actor by pestering him with his repeated calls. M. Hamza, former MLA of Ottappalam, said that the party would buy the boy’s friend a smartphone.

Meanwhile, V.K. Sreekandan, MP of Palakkad, visited the boy’s house and pooh-poohed Mr. Mukesh’s allegation. “Mr. Mukesh says it’s a political trap meant to tarnish him. The boy is from a CPI(M) family. His father is a CITU worker. The boy is a leader of the Balasangham, the children’s wing of the CPI(M). The allegation raised by Mr. Mukesh is utterly baseless and with mala fide intent,” said Mr. Sreekandan.

Earlier, the Ottapalam wing of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) offered to procure a smart-phone for the boy. “Such callous behaviour is unbecoming of a people’s representative,” said T.A. Tahir, SDPI Ottappalam unit president.