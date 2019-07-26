Roar Trip to Cannes for the striped big cat

Two tiger enthusiasts will begin a road journey from Kerala to Cannes on Saturday spreading the message of tiger conservation. The epic car journey titled Roar Trip is expected to cover 25,000 km through 25 countries in 65 days.

Supported by the Wild Tiger Foundation, tiger enthusiasts Gautom Menon and Paul George will drive through India, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Estonia and other European countries to complete their trip at Cannes in France.

The Roar Trip will be flagged off from Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. They said the Roar Trip was aimed at bringing global attention to the endangered tiger. The duo will use a Tata Hexa, all set in stripes.

They will stop at wildlife reserves, Indian embassies and prominent locales.

They said they would connect with fellow conservationists and local people to promote awareness through roadshows and instant pop-ups. The world has a tiger population of less than 4,000. About 2,200 of them are in India. They said it was time to act to prevent the rapid depletion of the tiger population.

Fundraiser

The drive is also expected to help them raise funds to support on-ground wildlife conservation efforts in south India.

The funds will be used to strengthen “the unsung heroes” like anti-poaching watchers and forest guards, and to help educate local communities, support cutting edge wildlife research and activate context-specific conservation models in and around the tiger reserves of Parambikulam in Kerala and Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu.