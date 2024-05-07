GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

RGCB, KLDB to collaborate on research on lab-grown meat

May 07, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) and the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for a collaborative research on meat production in the laboratory from cattle embryonic stem cells.

Bovine embryonic stem cells have the ability to transform into different types of cells (pluripotent) depending on the conditions provided. Taking advantage of this possibility, it is possible to produce meat in the laboratory from Bovine embryonic stem cells, the KLDB said in a statement.

“Laboratory-grown meat has been found to be safe to eat. After the necessary transformation of cattle embryonic stem cells, they will be grown in a laboratory bioreactor for four to six weeks to produce lab-grown meat,” the KLDB statement said.

Cattle embryos for the research will be supplied by KLDB. The proposed research at RGCB will be led by Debasree Dutta. The research project, whose duration is three years, is funded by the Department of Bio Technology, Government of India, Indian Council For Medical Research and the Science and Engineering Research Board.

The directors of RGCB and KLDB will exchabnge the MoUs in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.