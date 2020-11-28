Revival of northeast monsoon from December 1

Heavy rainfall predicted in southern districts, Idukki

The southern districts and Idukki can expect heavy rainfall from December 1, with a low-pressure area that has taken shape in the Bay of Bengal promising a revival of the northeast monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put these districts on orange and yellow alerts on December 1 and December 2. Pathanamthitta and Idukki have been put on orange alert on December 1 given the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottayam have been issued yellow alerts and can expect isolated heavy rainfall.

Orange alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki on December 2.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area lies over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast part of the Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression by November 30 and further intensify.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast by December 2. After crossing the extreme south of peninsular India and Sri Lanka, it is likely to emerge into the Arabian Sea around December 3.