Restoration of Pazhukkanila river mouth in Kottayam is expected to bolster farming, tourism in the region

A long-pending proposal to deepen the waterbody and construct a ring road by strengthening the outer bunds is set to take off with the Kerala government including the project in its 100-day action plan

Faced with the prospects of a slow death, the scenic backwater system of Pazhukkanila in Kottayam district where the Kodoor and Meenachil rivers converge with the Vembanad lake, has now reset its aim to bolster farming and tourism prospects of the region.

The long-pending proposal to deepen the waterbody and construct a ring road by strengthening the outer bunds is set to take off with the State government including the project in its 100-day action plan. The project, proposed as part of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme, envisages deepening of the lake by removing the silt accumulated on its bottom and constructing three ring roads by strengthening the outer bunds (dykes) of the three paddy polders on its bank.

The silt to be dredged from the lake will be used for strengthening and widening the outer bunds of the surrounding polders, namely J Block (1,800 acres), Thiruvaykkari (860 acres) and F Block (450 acres). The deepening is expected to cut the flood risk of Kottayam to a great extend.

According to K. Anilkumar, convener of the river relinking programme, the reinforced outer bund will be developed as ring roads at a length of 25 km, of which nearly 20 km will be along the `kayal' banks. This is expected to boost tourism activities in the region with greater access to locations including Malarikkal which hosts the annual water lily fest,'' he said.

The revival of the lake will also open a water route for paddy farmers, ensuring smooth transportation of farming materials and paddy stock.

“Many people have voluntarily surrendered their land for the construction of the 8-metre-wide roads, while the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR). The tender proceedings will commence soon,” he said.

The project had already received an administrative sanction of ₹107.88 crore during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The river mouth at Pazhukkanila, which also houses a 200-year-old lighthouse, had served as a strategic point along the water route that connected the Kottayam region with the rest of Kerala for centuries. The waterway, however, remains unnavigable with trash and weeds holding sway along the riverbed, while the sedimentation has affected its aquatic life as well.