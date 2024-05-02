Removing exotic plant species from forests will ensure food for wild animals, says study by forest officers

May 02, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

Removing exotic plants from forest areas will help ensure food for wild elephants at Chinnakkanal in Munnar, says a study by the Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Organisation, an association of frontline forest officers.

A group of ground forest team, including deputy rangers, watchers, and a protection watchers team, visited Chinnakkanal recently and interacted with local people and panchayat officials about steps to mitigate human-elephant conflict in the region.

KSFPSO district secretary Santhosh P.G. says removing exotic species such as Acacia mearnsii (black wattle) and eucalyptus from forests is vital to addressing the problems.

“In many areas in forests filled with exotic trees, no other plants are growing. Wild animals, including elephants, are unable to move through these areas. If these areas change to natural grasslands, it will ensure food and water for wild elephants at Chinnakkanal, including the landscape. The report will be submitted to the government soon,” he says.

“The Chinnakkanal landscape is overrun by West Indian Lantana (kongini), inhibiting the growth of other species and restricting access to animals,” says Mr. Santhosh.

Sources say exotic species have been found in nearly 4,000 hectares of forestland in the district. “The presence of wild animals, including tiger and leopard, has been detected in the Suryanelli area due to the absence of prey in adjacent forests filled with exotic plant species,“ they say.

Chinnakkanal panchayat president N.M. Sreekumar says the panchayat has submitted a proposal before the block panchayat to plant grass at Vettuvanthery at Chinnakkanal to ensure food for wild elephants.

“With the assistance of block and district panchayats, the panchayat plans to plant grass in three hectares on a trial basis. If successful, the project will be expanded to more areas,” says Mr. Sreekumar.

According to officials, 19 wild elephants, including two tuskers Chakkakompan and Murivalan Kompan, five male calves, and 12 female elephants, have been confined in the Chinnakkanal landscape. An expert panel appointed by the High Court to address human-animal conflict in the region has recommended reopening the elephant corridor from Anayirankal to Old Devikulam in Munnar for facilitating the movement of elephants.