Registration of patients with rare diseases at SAT Hospital in Kerala begins soon

January 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The registration of patients with rare diseases will begin this month at SAT Hospital here which has been listed by the Union Health Ministry as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases in the country under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.

A special control room will be set up at SAT Hospital to counsel patients with rare diseases and their families regarding diagnosis and available treatment. Only health workers who have received special training will be appointed at the help desk.

The meeting convened here on Tuesday to outline the mode of functioning of the CoE at SAT Hospital was chaired by Health Minister Veena George.

Any rare disease diagnosed in the State should be registered at the CoE. Patients would be directed to the right treatment centres. Additional infrastructure and human resources needed for the project will be ensured.

The launch of the new CoE should be taken as an opportunity for the simultaneous improvement of facilities and other quality improvement initiatives at SAT Hospital, it was pointed out at the meeting.

The State government has also proposed the setting up of a Genetics department at SAT Hospital for the treatment of rare diseases. Eventually, facilities would be increased so as to start a PG course, for which a proposal will be drawn up.

SAT Hospital, the oldest maternal and child health hospital in Kerala, had come into the limelight after the Union Health Ministry included it among the institutions identified in the country to be the CoE for rare diseases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Asha Thomas, Principal Secretary (Health) Tinku Biswal, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew and senior Health department officials were among those present at the meeting.