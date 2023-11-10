Regi Jacob Thomas assumes charge as head of ICAR-CPCRI, Kayamkulam

November 10, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Regi Jacob Thomas assumed charge as the head of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Regional Station, Kayamkulam on Friday. Mr. Thomas possesses 25 years of experience in research and development in the coconut sector. He has vast experience in breeding for resistance to the root (wilt) disease of coconut and coconut germplasm characterisation. He was instrumental in the release of four coconut varieties- Kalpasree, Kalparaksha, Kalpa Sankara and Kalpa Vajra. Mr. Thomas was a recipient of the Best Scientific Team Research Award (2003-04) instituted by ICAR-CPCRI.