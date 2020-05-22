Kerala

Ready for online sessions: KRSMA

Staff ReporterMalappuram

The Kerala Recognised School Managements Association (KRSMA) has said that it is prepared to face any eventuality if the COVID-19 lockdown continues for months.

KRSMA district president P.V. Mohammed Moulavi and district secretary Yusuf Thaikadan said here on Friday that they had begun online classes for SSLC and Class 9 students.

They said online sessions for other classes would begin on June 1 as per the government guidelines. Lessons of Victers Channel and Samagra e-Resource Portal were being used for online coaching.

“If the lockdown continues, we will prepare excellent online lessons using the best teachers from the district,” they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:11:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ready-for-online-sessions-krsma/article31652638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY