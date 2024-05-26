Reading corner for children at Mananchira central library

A reading corner for children has been opened at the central library at Mananchira in Kozhikode city.

According to sources, the reading corner on the second floor can be utilised by the children of library members and others. Children’s publications and ‘chitra katha’ books, among others, will be available at the facility. Bean bags and artificial grass have been arranged in the space to attract children.

The library now has around 7,000 members. It boasts a collection of around a lakh books. Reference areas have been divided into digital and non-digital areas. There is also a collection of government gazettes since 1946. The library is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The new facility was opened by V.K. Madhu, secretary, Kerala State Library Council. Mr. Madhu said children who accompany elders to the library could make use of the new reading corner.