RCC to test patients before surgeries

The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here will resume all cancer surgeries as most of these are of an emergency nature and cannot be postponed.

To ensure that cancer patients who are already immunocompromised are not put to further peril and to ensure that doctors and health care personnel are protected, those patients who undergo cancer surgeries will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

COVID-19 testing for these patients will be done at the COVID lab at Medical College hospital, till the lab in RCC secures ICMR’s nod to perform COVID-19 tests.

Cancer patients who are covered by Karunya Aarogya Suraksha Padhati, can seek RCC’s help is getting their medications, which are not available in district hospitals. Those not covered by KASP, who have any difficulty in accessing their drugs can also inform the RCC or send all details to the Fire Force, which will help in reaching the drugs.