February 20, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ration dealers across Kerala will down their shutters on March 7 raising a host of demands, including revising the dealers’ wage package and Kerala Ration Dealers’ Welfare Fund, and amending the Kerala Targeted Public Distribution System Act.

Ration Dealers Coordination State Committee, which issued the strike call, will organise demonstrations outside the Secretariat and at district centres.