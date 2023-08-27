Rash cycling by schoolchildren raises accident chances on city roads

August 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The entry of imported battery-powered bicycles in the local market has prompted many schoolchildren to venture into an adventurous ride on the road at the peak hours of traffic with no concern over their safety. As there are no stringent rules to stop young children from entering the road, many continue with the risky ride without even wearing safety gears.

“Many adults cycle responsibly, following traffic rules. However, most children who hit the road are reckless and double the chances of accidents,” says Sajeevkumar, an autorickshaw driver in the city. He points out that the parents are yet to take up this safety issue seriously.

Stunts too

The bicycles are packed with high-power batteries to attain a standard speed on flat surfaces. Many a time, the student riders are reluctant to stick to a moderate speed or follow lane traffic. Amateur group rides are now a trend, where a few experiment with stunts as well.

Attempts to recklessly overtake low-speed vehicles and those trapped in bottlenecks are also on the rise. Motorists struggle to identify cycles at night since there are no lights in their front and rear. Many students go home on bicycles after their late evening tuition classes.

Legal action

Traffic police officers say that cyclists are also supposed to follow all traffic regulations. Riding without safety gear and safety fittings in cycles can definitely lead to legal action. However, they point out, there are plenty of limitations for the police in regulating cycle riders.

“A separate lane for cycle riders, like in foreign countries, is hardly practical considering the space limitation and the high number of vehicles in the city. Parents and teachers should encourage students to follow the safety instructions,” said V. Vineeth, a member of the cycling association in Kerala. He also said the misuse of high-powered battery cycles by underage students should be restricted by parents as the first step towards safety.