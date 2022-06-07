Ramakkalmedu set to become solar, wind energy hub

First phase completed at ₹12 crore

Amapara, near Ramakkalmedu, is set to become the State’s first solar power- cum- wind energy hub once a solar power park being set up by Anert is completed. The first phase pf the Akshaya solar power park was completed at a cost of ₹12 crore.

In the first phase, 3,042 solar panels with a capacity of 325 watts to generate 13 lakh units have been installed on four acres.

In the next phase, wind farm units will be set up and the work on the power saving system will be completed in the third phase.

The indigenously developed grid-tie inverter facility will be used at the solar park, says Anert district engineer Nidhin Thomas adding that this will be the first major solar-cum- wind energy park in the State.

The park will be open to engineering students to learn indigenously developed technology, says Mr. Thomas adding that students from various colleges have already visited the park.

It will also help enhance the tourism potential of Ramakkalmedu, which provides a bird’s-eye view of a vast stretch of Tamil Nadu landscape. The project is part of a government initiative to utilise non-conventional energy energy sources which are non pollutant and environment friendly. This is the largest solar energy unit of Anert in the district.

Anert has 147 ha at Ramakkalmedu and the prospects for power generation from wind and solar is immense.

A remote weather monitoring station attached to the solar park has already started functioning. It provides timely information on wind, rain, and atmospheric pressure. The data from the centre also help in devising disaster management plans in addition to providing weather information to farmers.