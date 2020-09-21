Pune-Khadki, Puttur and Marthandam dioceses rearranged

The Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church, with the approval of Pope Francis, has rearranged the
The announcement was made by Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos during a conference held at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church, Punnumoodu, Mavelikara, in connection with the 90th anniversary celebrations of the church’s reunion with the See of St. Peter.
As per the decision, areas under the Pune-Khadki diocese including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa will now come under the pastoral care of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church. Prior to this, it was under the direct control of the pope.
Besides, both the Puttur and Marthandam dioceses have been extended. While seven districts including Bengaluru were added to the Puttur diocese in Karnataka, 20 revenue districts in Tamil Nadu were added to the Eparchy of Marthandam.
